Are you looking for a fast-paced, fun, and exciting summer experience? Join us for two weeks at Red Raider Camp. Red Raider Camp needs your help to lead incoming Red Raiders as they begin their career at Texas Tech. You will help guide them through their transition to Texas Tech by introducing them to the culture, history, and traditions that make Texas Tech unique.

www.redraidercamp.ttu.edu

Interested in being a Red Raider Camp Counselor? Then you'll need to attend an info session to get all the details! We have them scheduled in January at the following times!

January 28 4:00 PM SUB Playa Room

January 29 11:00 AM & 2:00 PM SUB Playa Room

January 30 12:00 PM, 2:00 PM, & 4:00 PM SUB Playa Room

For more information on the application process, please check out our website!

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/redraidercamp/becomeanrrcstaffmember.php