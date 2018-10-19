Friday, October 19 at 11:00pm

No Shame is a night of theatre where anything can happen and usually does. At No Shame, audiences witness theatrical works that can come from anyone and anywhere.





The rules:

1. Performances are five minutes or less

2. Performances must be original

3. No breaking anything including the law





Other than that, all bets are off! Works are not censored, which usually leads to a delightful mix of comedy, unique performances, and drama you aren't likely to find on conventional stages. Performance slots are limited to 15 pieces, first come, first served!





Do you want to work on your standup routine? Do you have a five minute play or skit? Do you want to dance? Perform that new song you've been working on? Do you want to paint a picture? Eat a sandwich? Stare at the audience? Arrange flowers? Do magic? Scream into the ether? Great! It's your five minutes to use with No Shame.





Creators: make sure to bring enough copies of your "script" for your performers and one extra copy for our technicians.

Actors: ask someone to write a piece for you, write your own, or show up and ask to participate.

Audience: sit back, relax, and be ready for anything.





No Shame Theatre is a production of Script Raiders, a registered student organization.

Maedgen Theatre (Main Stage) at Texas Tech