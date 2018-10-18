The School of Music welcomes the Aire Duo for a performance that will showcase the talents of Susan Hochmiller (soprano) and Stephen Marx (trumpet), visiting from The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College. Along with TTU faculty member Gregory Brookes (baritone), and accompanied by Susan Wass (piano), the duo will perform a stunning array of works for voice and trumpet.

The concert opens with Captivity (by Lori Laitman, poetry by Toi Derricotte), followed by Concerto (Charles Chaynes), Fiancailles pour rire (Francis Poulenc, poetry by Louise de Vilmorin), Colloque (Francis Poulenc, poetry by Paul Valery), and Walk Slowly (James M. Stephenson, poetry by Adelaide Love). After a brief intermission, the concert continues with Libara Sequentiarum (Wolfgang Plagge) before concluding with Emily! (Barbara Harbach, poetry by Emily Dickinson).

Don't miss this outstanding performance that is free and open to the public!