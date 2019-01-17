TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Intramural Sports Officials Info Session TONIGHT!

Need a job? Learn the in's and out's of being an Intramural Sports Official. We will hire Basketball, Softball, and Outdoor Soccer Officials this semester. No officiating experience necessary, but sport knowledge is required.

1/17/2019

Brett Jackson

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu

Recreational Sports


