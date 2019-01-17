Need a job? Learn the in's and out's of being an Intramural Sports Official. We will hire Basketball, Softball, and Outdoor Soccer Officials this semester. No officiating experience necessary, but sport knowledge is required.
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
Texas Homeland Security
|
Texas Public Information Act
|
Texas Energy Conservation Report
|
General Policy Information
TTU Home
|
TTU System
|
TTU Health Sciences Center
|
Angelo State University
|
Contact Us
|
Recommended Web Site Viewing Requirements
©2008 Texas Tech University | All Rights Reserved | Last modified: November 13, 2008. 11:41am