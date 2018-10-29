In order to increase security and better protect information resources, Microsoft will end Office 365 support for TLS encryption protocol versions earlier than 1.2 on October 31, 2018. After this date, all client-server/browser-server combinations must use TLS 1.2 or later to connect to Office 365 services. Transport Layer Security (TLS) is a protocol used to establish secure communications over a network. TLS 1.2 has been available since 2008 and is widely supported by most applications. While Microsoft's analysis indicates TLS 1.0 and 1.1 usage is low, please read the known impacts below to determine whether you need to act to prepare for this change. For any questions or additional information, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.



Known impacts (detailed information for each follows the list):

Operating systems and browsers without native TLS 1.2 support

Exchange mailbox integration in Skype for Business and Lync clients

Exchange mailbox integration on Polycom CX500, CX600, & CX3000 IP phones

Customers who have the most recent operating system and browser versions should not experience any service interruptions following the October 31st deadline. The minimum software requirements are as follows:

Minimum Operating System Requirements Windows 7 with KB3140245 installed Windows Server 2008 (R2) with KB3140245 installed OS X Mountain Lion with 10.8.5 update iOS 5 Android 5

Minimum Web Browser Requirements Internet Explorer 11 Microsoft Edge (any version) Chrome 30 Firefox 27 Safari 7

Previous operating system and browser software may be unable to use the improved security. Please update your software to ensure uninterrupted access to the service.



Customers running updated Microsoft Office 2016 with Skype for Business for PC or Skype for Business 2016 on Mac software should not experience any service interruptions following the October 31st deadline.



While basic chat, voice, and video features will be unaffected, mailbox features such as calendar, Outlook contacts, and voicemail will be inaccessible within the following Skype for Business and legacy Lync clients:

Skype for Business 2016 for Windows without update KB4018323

Skype for Business 2015/Lync 2013 for Windows without update KB4018334

Lync for Mac 2011 and Lync 2010 Attendant