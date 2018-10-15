Today, October 15th at 2:15 p.m., the Texas Tech Institute for the Study of Western Civilization is proud to host Former United States Ambassador Chase Untermeyer, who will deliver an address entitled “Qatar: Maverick of the Middle East.” This event will take place in the Senate Room (125) of the Texas Tech Student Union Building.

Qatar, a small but very wealthy Persian Gulf principality, has carved a unique niche for itself in the Middle East. Tourist friendly, host to a major United States Air Force base and home to Al Jazerra (the leading Arab news network), Qatar punches far above its weight. Yet today, it is ostracized by most of its Arab neighbors. Why has this happened? How does it affect the confrontation between Iran and the Sunni Arab states? What does it mean for American foreign policy in this highly strategic area? Ambassador Untermeyer’s lecture will provide an expert analysis of these questions.

Chase Untermeyer served as United States Ambassador between 2004 and 2007. A graduate of Harvard College and naval veteran, he held the post of Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs under President Ronald Reagan and Director of the Voice of America under President George H.W. Bush, and is the founding President of the Qatar-American Institute.

This lecture is a rare opportunity to learn about the high stakes politics of the Persian Gulf. We greatly look forward to seeing you there.