Russian Documentary Screening "Pussy Riot: The Movement"
Pussy Riot: The Movement

A Documentary Film about the Russian Punk Rock Band that Shocked the World

Follow the story of Pussy Riot, a punk rock band whose performances and protests seek to shine a light on human rights abuses in contemporary Russia.

The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with the film’s writer/producer, Carole Keeney Harrington.
Friday, Oct. 26, 6:00 PM
Sponsored by: Department of History, Department of Political Science, TTU Humanities Center, Department of Classical and Modern Languages, International Film Series, TTU Russian Club, History Graduate Student Organization, and TTU History Club.
10/15/2018

Alan Barenberg

alan.barenberg@ttu.edu

History

Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 10/26/2018

English 001

