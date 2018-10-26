Pussy Riot: The Movement
A Documentary Film about the Russian Punk Rock Band that Shocked the World
Follow the story of Pussy Riot, a punk rock band whose performances and protests seek to shine a light on human rights abuses in contemporary Russia.
The screening will be followed by a live Q&A with the film’s writer/producer, Carole Keeney Harrington.
Friday, Oct. 26, 6:00 PM
English 001
Sponsored by: Department of History, Department of Political Science, TTU Humanities Center, Department of Classical and Modern Languages, International Film Series, TTU Russian Club, History Graduate Student Organization, and TTU History Club.