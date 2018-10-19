Rainbow Bal: dancing to celebrate diversity at St John's Methodist

Come dancing to celebrate diversity!

On Friday, October 19 at 7:00pm at St John’s United Methodist Church (1501 University, near the Tech campus), and in celebration of St John’s 20th anniversary as a Reconciling congregation, the TTU Vernacular Music Center and BalFolk present "A Rainbow Dance Party," an all-inclusive, LGBTQ-friendly evening of easy participatory Euro-French folk dancing to live music, hosted by musicians from the VMC and "that lil' ol' drone band from Texas," RattleSkull!

A "Bal" is an evening of participatory and non-binary Euro-French folk dances to live music. BalFolk TTU musicians and dancers provide a friendly, open-access introduction to the accessible Euro-French dances and music of "BalFolk": Chapelloise, Cercle Circassien, polka, mazurka, schottische, bourrée à deux et trois.

The event will be preceded at 6:30pm by a quick 30-minute “jump-start” introduction for those to whom the dances are new.

The St John’s Rainbow Bal is free (donations accepted!) and open to the public and all are welcome

Venez à notre Bal!