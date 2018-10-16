



Outlook on the web:

The new version of Outlook on the web (formerly known as Outlook Web App/OWA) includes improved search capabilities, suggested message replies, simplified event creation, and many other improvements! Microsoft will implement the enhanced software in mid-October, and will complete it by January 1, 2019.



In addition, Microsoft has announced that they are discontinuing the ability to connect 3rd party accounts, such as Gmail and Yahoo accounts, in Outlook on the web, beginning in Fall 2018. Please note that the functionality in Outlook for Windows will remain, but the web interface will not support these accounts after October 30, 2018. The feature is not widely-used at TTU, so we do not anticipate an interruption of service for most users. Further details, including a timetable, are available on



Outlook for Windows:

The new version of Office 365 Outlook for Windows, available for free via download from



10/16/2018



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

