Come early to visit the always-popular "Instrument Petting Zoo," then enter the costume contest! Before the concert, be sure to catch a special performance by the TTU String Project, and then keep an eye out for exciting surprises during the main show.

1:00pm Instrument Petting Zoo 1:30pm Costume Contest 2:15pm TTU String Project Performance 3:00pm Main Concert The Symphony will perform The Sorcerer’s Apprentice by Paul Dukas, works from Star Wars, Suite for Orchestra by John Williams, March to the Scaffold by Hector Berlioz, "The Queen of the Night"by Wolfgang A. Mozart, and Sabre Dance by Aram Khachaturian. This is an outstanding performance that the whole family is going to love! Posted:

10/16/2018



Originator:

Tess Greenlees



Email:

tess.greenlees@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 10/28/2018



Location:

Hemmle Recital Hall



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

