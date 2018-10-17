Demanding Dignity: A Discourse on Bodies - Detention Nation.

Wednesday, October 17th at 7:00 PM

TTU English Building, room 001.





Demanding Dignity: A Discourse on Bodies, this roundtable discussion focuses and frames demands for dignity and justice while engaging issues and reforms related to Body Politics. Presented by the Literature, Social Justice, Environment (LSJE) Initiative in the Department of English.





-Dr. Delilah Montoya, Professor of Art, University of Houston, organizer of "Detention Nation" -Dr. Constance Cortez, Director, School of Art, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley -Sister Rosemary Welsh, Executive Director, Casa de Misericordia (House of Mercy), Laredo, Texas -Apryl Lewis, Graduate Student, Department of English, Black Graduate Student Association Representative

As part of Detention Nation: Sin Huellas Collective Installation Exhibition







