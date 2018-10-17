“The Roadshow Christmas Tour” comes to United Supermarkets Arena Friday, December 7th at 7:00pm. The premiere event will feature Matthew West, Matt Maher, Building 429, Plumb, Josh Wilson and Leanna Crawford.



Watch this exciting show preview: https://youtu.be/R0M7JvJ33BA







Tickets are on-sale now to the public on https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/civic-center/ticketing/the-roadshow-christmas, 806-770-2000, and in person at all Select-a-Seat outlets.



Visit www.theroadshowchristmastour.com for more details.

