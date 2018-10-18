As previously announced, the TTU IT Division will soon begin sending renewal notifications to all current MyWeb users. This will allow us to optimize our existing MyWeb storage space, as well as free up space which is not being used.

Additional Information:

The emails will come from Renewals<renewals@ttu.edu> with a subject of “Renewal Notification for MyWeb Site”

You should receive the email sometime in mid-October or early November

After you receive the email, you will have two weeks to renew your MyWeb site before it is automatically deleted

Moving forward, you will be prompted to renew your MyWeb site every 12 months

Thank you for assisting us in managing Texas Tech’s information resources. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.