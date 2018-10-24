TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Free Bike Clinic Wednesday!

The Transportation & Parking Services Bike Clinic takes place Wednesday, October 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the corner of 15th and Boston north of the Library and Student Union Building!

Stop by for the following:

· Free bicycle diagnostics and minor tune-ups by the Outdoor Pursuits Center’s Bike Tech

· Free on-site bicycle registration through TPS

· Learn how to join the Texas Tech Cycling Club

· Visit with the Graduate Student Advisory Council

· Get free drinks, snacks, and prizes, including Texas Tech-themed bike gear!

10/19/2018

Ivie Kate Mynatt

Ivie.Kate.Mynatt@ttuhsc.edu

N/A

Time: 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Date: 10/24/2018

Location:
corner of 15th and Boston north of the Library and SUB

