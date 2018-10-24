The Transportation & Parking Services Bike Clinic takes place Wednesday, October 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the corner of 15th and Boston north of the Library and Student Union Building!
Stop by for the following:
· Free bicycle diagnostics and minor tune-ups by the Outdoor Pursuits Center’s Bike Tech
· Free on-site bicycle registration through TPS
· Learn how to join the Texas Tech Cycling Club
· Visit with the Graduate Student Advisory Council
· Get free drinks, snacks, and prizes, including Texas Tech-themed bike gear!