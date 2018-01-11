eLearning & Academic Partnerships would like to extend an invitation to all faculty/staff/administrators teaching online courses to join our Pilot Program initiative. The purpose of this program is to allow faculty/instructors to sign up to participate in future eLearning pilots. How the Program Works Fill out the eLearning Pilot Program request form . (The information collected in the request form will not be used for research). eLearning will send you an email when a new pilot is being launched. R espond to the email if you are interested in participating in the pilot. eLearning will send an email, which will include specific details about the pilot such as an overview of the tool/feature or educational technology, expectations, timeline for the pilot, instructional materials and resources, and person(s) to contact for questions or issues. Benefits Early access to Blackboard tools/features and educational technologies

Early adopters of tools that would improve your usability of Blackboard, along with exciting new educational technologies

A gift from the eLearning group for participating in a pilot Submit your request via the eLearning Pilot Program request form. For more information about the program, go to the eLearning Pilot Program page. For questions, contact Dr. Gail Alleyne-Bayne (gail.alleyne-bayne@ttu.edu) or Ron Nail (ron.nail@ttu.edu). Posted:

11/1/2018



Originator:

Gail Alleyne Bayne



Email:

gail.alleyne-bayne@ttu.edu



Department:

eLearning Operations





