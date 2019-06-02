TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Dust Off the Glove and Warm Up the Bat, Play IM Softball
Play in the Intramural Softball League! Create your team now on IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, IMLeagues. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, February 19-22, to select your game time and pay the $50 Forfeit Fee.

Don't have a Softball team to play with? Attend the Softball Free Agent Meeting Tuesday, February 19 @ 6pm in the Intramural Sports Office, Rec Center Room 203.

For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.
Posted:
2/6/2019

Originator:
Brett Jackson

Email:
brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu

Department:
Recreational Sports


