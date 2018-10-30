|
Registered Texas Voters who live in Lubbock but are registered in another county can still vote for statewide offices during Early Voting (8am-8pm, any day this week through Friday Nov 2nd), but only at the Lubbock County Elections Office (1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79408). You will have to go there and cast a Limited Ballot (limited to statewide races only). This will automatically switch your voter registration to your Lubbock residence address, and cancel your registration wherever you were previously registered. If you move back there, you will have re-register in that county. Click here for a map to get to the Lubbock County Elections Office.
10/30/2018
Dan Epstein
daniel.j.epstein@ttu.edu
Political Science
Event Date: 10/30/2018
1308 Crickets Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79408
