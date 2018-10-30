Registered Texas Voters who live in Lubbock but are registered in another county

can still vote for

statewide offices

during Early Voting (8am-8pm, any day this week through Friday Nov 2nd), but

only

at the Lubbock County Elections Office (1308 Crickets Ave, Lubbock, TX 79408). You will have to go there and cast a

Limited Ballot

(limited to statewide races only). This will

automatically switch your voter registration to your Lubbock residence address,

and cancel your registration wherever you were previously registered. If you move back there, you will have re-register in that county.

to get to the Lubbock County Elections Office.