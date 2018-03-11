The Lubbock Lake Landmark presents Native American storyteller and author Eldrena Douma who will present Storytellers' Workshop 101: Digging Deep to Find a Great Story. Do you have a story to tell? Where do you begin? Listen to stories from the past and create stories of your own. Eldrena will lead the workshop, bringing the past to life through stories passed to her by tribal leaders and family members. The workshop is offered twice on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at the Lubbock Lake Landmark. Times are 10 a.m. to noon or 1-3 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Landmark Education at 806-742-1116 or email landmark.education@ttu.edu. Digging Deep to Find a Great Story is made possible by the generous support of the Helen Jones Foundation Inc.