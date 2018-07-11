Get free hot dogs, chips, drinks, prizes, and more without having to get out of your car! Come to the Free Car Clinic Wednesday, November 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the northwest corner of the Commuter West lots near the television tower to have professional mechanics look over your vehicle and top off your fluids.

All attendees will be entered to win a free ePermit and receive free food and drinks. The South Plains Auto Theft Task Force will be on site to offer safety tips and giveaways.



