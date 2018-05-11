



The latest version of iOS, iOS 12, has been available since September, and provides the most up-to-date security features for mobile Apple users. In order to protect yourself and TTU’s information resources, we recommend updating your iOS device to the latest operating system as soon as possible. You may find information on updating your device at



In order to increase security and better protect information resources, Microsoft has stated that iOS 10 and lower will no longer be supported for Office 365 mobile apps. These applications may continue to run for now, but will no longer receive important security updates, placing your information at risk. Additionally, Outlook for iOS 10 and lower will stop synching mail in the near future.

IT Help Central



Email: ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



ITHC





