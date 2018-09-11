The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library (SWC/SCL) is commemorating 100 years since the end of World War I with an exhibit titled: “The Great War and West Texas . . . A Glimpse.”

World War I was originally called the “Great War,” declared at the time to be the “war to end all wars.” Beginning in Europe in summer 1914 and ending with armistice on Nov. 11, 1918, the Great War was truly a world war; nations from six continents participated.

The SWC/SCL holds various materials related to World War I, such as the records of the 36th Division, organized from National Guard units from Texas and Oklahoma. Soldiers from this division went to France in the summer of 1918, as did Texans who served in other divisions, such as the 42nd (or Rainbow) Division.

Within the collections are various materials such as letters, booklets, postcards, photographs and other items such as military documents. Numerous Reference Files are also available to patrons, as are newspapers and posters from the era. These collections and resources offer researchers a unique opportunity to glimpse West Texas during the Great War.

The exhibit will be on display in the SWC/SCL Globe Rotunda from November 2018 through June 2019.