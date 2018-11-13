The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization at Texas Tech will be hosting its very own movie night featuring Wings, winner of the first Academy Award for Best Picture in 1927.



Directed by William Wellman and starring actors Clara Bow, Buddy Rogers, Richard Arlen, and Gary Cooper, this romantic action-war picture follows the story of two men who are rivals in the same small American town, vying for the affection of one woman. Upon America’s entry in World War I, both men enlist to become combat pilots in the Air Service and are billeted together at training camp. In spite of their hometown rivalry, the men become best friends before they are sent off to join the fight in France. What transcribes is a turn of events that prove why this motion picture is known as “the last great silent film.”

This film night will take place in the Lubbock Room (124) of the Texas Tech Student Union Building at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13th. Commentary will be provided by Professor Allison Whitney. Free popcorn and drinks will also be provided.

We greatly look forward to sharing with you this wonderful and timeless film.



For more information about The Institute for the Study of Western Civilization and upcoming events, please visit westernciv.ttu.edu.