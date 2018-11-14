The Texas Tech Office of LGBTQIA presents the second Big 12 LGBTQIA & Allies Summit: March 22-24, 2019. This year's theme is 50 Years of Pride: "We're Not Done Yet" in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riot.

The Big 12 LGBTQIA & Allies Summit is a program of Texas Tech University's Office of LGBTQIA, with support from Student Affairs and the Division of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. The Summit brings together college students, faculty, staff, and community members who are committed to inclusion, access, and equity within higher education and beyond. The Summit this year recognizes the 50-years since Stonewall, the progress we have made, and the work that continues. Each Summit features plenary speakers and educational sessions. This year we welcome Brandie Balken, Deputy Director, Hopewell Fund, Dr. Tracie Q. Gilbert, Sexuality Educator, Thembi Anaiya; and Ellen D.B. Riggle, Professor of Political Science and Women’s Studies, University of Kentucky, as the plenary speakers.

We invite you to submit educational session proposals online now through January 14. Submissions may be for 20-minute (flash), 60-minute (regular), and 90-minute (extended) sessions and encompass completed or in-progress scholarship and/or projects.

Example topic areas for educational sessions include: Gender and media; Regional issues and concerns to LGBTQIA people; Intersectionality and/or queer/feminist thought; Leadership challenges and development within LGBTQIA and ally communities; Higher education and campus climate; Sociopolitical activism; and LGBTQIA history.

Questions about the Summit and/or education session proposals may be directed to campuslife.lgbtqia@ttu.edu or by phone to 806.742.5433.