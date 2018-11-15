Imagine that it's the middle of the night and you are surrounded by predators. You think that you can hear them, and maybe you can smell them, but it's dark and you can't see them. You think that you can see their eyes, but they keep moving. Are they close or far away? What would you do? Would you hide? Or run? Or freeze?



Museum by Night for November revolves around fear and the exhibition "Why Frogs Don't Get Fat: Predators, Fear and Feeding in the Wild." The Exhibition examines what it's like to live in the real world of nature. To be faced with finding food when everywhere you turn there is something that might eat you.



Don't be afraid of our program. You'll hear Dr. Breanna Harris, one of the co-curators of the exhibition, speaking on the occurrence of Zombie unconsciousness.



The Elegant Savages Orchestra (ESO) will entertain. The ESO is the fictional alter ego of the Texas Tech Celtic Ensemble. A 46-piece "folk chamber orchestra" will play arrangements of traditional North European and related folks repertoires. This year's ESO has taken on the persona of "The 1912 New Orleans Creole/Vodun' Band."



The group promises lots of instrumental music, singing and dancing.



Explore the new Why Frogs Don't Get Fat: Predators, Fear and Feeding in the Wild exhibition. All of the Museum's galleries will be open. There will be a cash bar and light food.