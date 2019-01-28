The Counseling Center @ TTUHSC

Employee Assistance Program

The Counseling Center @ TTUHSC is an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that provides consultation and therapeutic services for Texas Tech employees with the primary mission being to promote health and wellness in the workplace.

Employees who are experiencing personal or workplace issues are encouraged to seek private and confidential services from the EAP’s staff of licensed professionals who are committed to providing quality prevention, assessment, treatment, and follow-up services to individuals, couples, families, and work groups.

Services offered by The Counseling Center @ TTUHSC include:

Individual, couples, and family counseling

Referrals

Wellness Workshops

Critical Incident Stress Management

Employee and Departmental Interventions

24-hour Crisis Line

Contact Information:

Call: 806-743-1327 or 800-327-0328

Email: counselingcenter@ttuhsc.edu

Website: https://www.ttuhsc.edu/centers-institutes/counseling/default.aspx