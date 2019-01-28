The Counseling Center @ TTUHSC
Employee Assistance Program
The Counseling Center @ TTUHSC is an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that provides consultation and therapeutic services for Texas Tech employees with the primary mission being to promote health and wellness in the workplace.
Employees who are experiencing personal or workplace issues are encouraged to seek private and confidential services from the EAP’s staff of licensed professionals who are committed to providing quality prevention, assessment, treatment, and follow-up services to individuals, couples, families, and work groups.
Services offered by The Counseling Center @ TTUHSC include:
- Individual, couples, and family counseling
- Referrals
- Wellness Workshops
- Critical Incident Stress Management
- Employee and Departmental Interventions
- 24-hour Crisis Line
Contact Information:
Call: 806-743-1327 or 800-327-0328
Email: counselingcenter@ttuhsc.edu
Website: https://www.ttuhsc.edu/centers-institutes/counseling/default.aspx