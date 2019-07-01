This seminar examines psychological approaches to the study and experience of the visual and performing arts. Drawing from canonical publications by “cognitive” art theorists like Rudolf Arnheim, Ernst Gombrich, and Leonard B. Meyer, as well as from current theoretical and experimental studies published in the psychological sciences over the last several decades, we will consider a number of topics surrounding the composition, performance, and reception of artistic works, including sensory perception, context and embodied cognition, learning and memory, schema theory and categorization, expectation and prediction, emotion and empirical aesthetics, and clinical and neuroscientific applications. Posted:

1/7/2019



Originator:

David Sears



Email:

david.sears@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts





