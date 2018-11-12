If you are currently using Adobe products, the current license key will expire on November 30, 2018. You should transition to the new license using the steps outlined below before this date.



For detailed information, please visit The TTU IT Division, in partnership with Adobe, introduces a more streamlined, integrated experience for faculty and staff using Adobe products. You can now use your eRaider credentials to sign into Adobe Creative Cloud software suite, that is available to all TTU Faculty and Staff. The benefits of this new methodology include: quicker access to the latest version updates, easier control over downloaded software, and access to additional cloud services.. You should transition to the new license using the steps outlined below before this date.Effective immediately, any TTU Faculty or Staff member may opt-in to this user-friendly option by visiting this link: http://itts.ttu.edu/apps/forms/adobecc . Note: if you are not already authenticated you may first be prompted to enter your email address and eRaider password. Once on this page, click the “Signup for Adobe CC” button. You will receive an email from itts.licensing@ttu.edu within minutes to confirm your participation. You will also receive a confirmation email from Adobe within 24 hours.In the Welcome email from Adobe, please click “Get Started” and enter your TTU email address, and you will be prompted to select either “Adobe ID” or “Enterprise ID.” When you select “Enterprise ID” you will be prompted to enter your eRaider credentials (TTU email address and eRaider password). You will now be able to use the TTU-licensed Adobe products of your choice. Note that after your initial signup process, you will navigate directly to https://www.adobe.com/ to access TTU-licensed Adobe products.Student users may continue to take advantage of Adobe products available on many of the lab computers across campus. For more information and computing lab locations, please visit: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/labs/index.php . Lab and shared computers that require Adobe Creative Cloud software will continue receiving the software packages from eRaider Software Download, but may require updated Adobe Serialization, also available on eRaider Software Download.For detailed information, please visit https://www.askit.ttu.edu/adoberenewal . Should you experience any issues with the Adobe products, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

