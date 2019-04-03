Take the pitch and play Intramural Soccer! Create your team now on IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, IMLeagues. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, during the registration period, March 4-7, to select your game time and pay the $50 Forfeit Fee.

Need a Soccer team to play with? Attend the Soccer Free Agent Meeting on Tuesday, March 5th @ 6pm in the Intramural Office, Rec Center, Room 203.



For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.

3/4/2019



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





