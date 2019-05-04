Register for the Intramural 4v4 Flag Football League. Create your team now on IMLeagues.com or the mobile app, IMLeagues. Come to the Intramural Office, Rec Center Room 203, TODAY BY 5PM to select your game time and pay the $25 Forfeit Fee.

This sport falls under the Modern Series of Intramural Sports. This means teams will play a longer regular season, games will be self-officiated, and participants may play on multiple teams.

For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours. Posted:

4/5/2019



Originator:

Brett Jackson



Email:

brett.d.jackson@ttu.edu



Department:

Recreational Sports





