Most employees feel they do not receive the proper feedback to grow, develop, or gain skills. Leaders want their teams to grow, but cannot find the words. An ineffective team member lingers too long. Sound familiar? Let us help.

Talent Management’s new education module targets a critical leadership skill—feedback. Leadership 2.0 focuses on receiving and giving feedback with a new experiential learning process to practice these skills and receive individualized coaching from HR professionals in the process.

We are opening registration through SumTotal for the following FY’ 19 dates:

January 15th, February 20th, April 23rd, June 19th, and August 20th

Each class runs 8:15-11:00am and is limited to 12 people. Make sure you sign up today!

Join us as we:





· Identify your feedback triggers and learn how to receive feedback to enhance your performance.

· Upgrade your skills for giving healthy feedback from different perspectives.

· Simplify labeling the exact feedback your team needs to hear.

· Practice real-life scenarios with Talent Management staff, and practice your skills.

· Integrate your coaching and mentoring with HR, and walk into any situation feeling equipped.

· Coach and develop your team to perform to the best of their ability!





If you have any questions please reach out to HR Talent Development at hr.talentdevelopment@ttu.edu or call at (806) 742-0530