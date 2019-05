Thanks for those who played Intramural Sports this semester! We hope you had as much fun as we did this semester. We'll be back better than ever for the fall 2019 semester.





Stay active this summer playing Summer Intramural Sports! Check IMLeagues.com and the IMLeagues app for sport registration.





For questions contact the Intramural Sports Office, 806-742-2945 or come by the Rec Center Room 203 during business hours.