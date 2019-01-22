Are you a proud Red Raider and wanting to make an impact on the upcoming freshman class? Join us for a RRO Crew Information Session!
When: Today!
Time: 3:30 pm
Where: SUB TRADITION ROOM
For more information go to www.redraiderorientation.ttu.edu
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
Texas Homeland Security
|
Texas Public Information Act
|
Texas Energy Conservation Report
|
General Policy Information
TTU Home
|
TTU System
|
TTU Health Sciences Center
|
Angelo State University
|
Contact Us
|
Recommended Web Site Viewing Requirements
©2008 Texas Tech University | All Rights Reserved | Last modified: November 13, 2008. 11:41am