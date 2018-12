GRADUATE MINOR/GRADUATE CERTIFICATE IN CROSS-CULTURAL STUDIES (CCS)

The GRADUATE MINOR & GRADUATE CERTIFICATE IN CROSS-CULTURAL STUDIES (CCS) will be offering the following courses in Spring 2019:

* HDFS 5353 Issues & Research in Human Development & Family Studies: Research Methods in Cross-Cultural Studies. Tuesdays 3:30-5:50pm. Face-to-face.

*HDFS 5353 Issues and Research in Human Development and Family Studies: Foundations of Cross Cultural Studies. Online

For more information contact the CCS Program Director: Dr. Elizabeth Trejos-Castillo, Associate Professor of Human Development & Family Studies / Email: elizabeth.trejos@ttu.edu