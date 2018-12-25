The Department of Psychological Sciences is holding a Diversity in Art Fair and Contest! The goal of this Art Fair is to illustrate Texas Tech's diversity through artwork that celebrates under-represented cultures. Submissions from all members of the TTU community are welcomed! Top three art pieces will each receive $200! Please see https://www.depts.ttu.edu/psy/diversity/art.php for detailed information. Posted:

