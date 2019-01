Join SAB and be a pal for some friendly animals from the Haven Animal Care Shelter by stopping by the area across from SUB CopyMail from 10am-2pm to help make tie fleece blankets and toys for the animals that will be donated to Haven Animal Care Shelter.

1/21/2019



Jeremy Chesser



jeremy.chesser@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 1/28/2019



Across from SUB CopyMail



Student Organization