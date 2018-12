3 Keys to Determine 2019-2020 Financial Aid Eligibility

University Scholarship Application : Continuing student deadline is February 1st. FAFSA th. : The state’s priority deadline for all students is January 15 Expected Enrollment : We must know a student’s enrollment plans to determine their financial aid eligibility. Directions are at financialaid.ttu.edu If you need assistance, please contact us at finaid.advisor@ttu.edu or (806)742-3681 Posted:

12/19/2018



Originator:

Landry Allen



Email:

Landry.Allen@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Financial Aid





