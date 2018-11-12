The Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University offers a business economics course in Austrian Economics. Earn 3 semester credit hours in BECO 4376. Applied topics include entrepreneurship and competition theory, regulation and anti-trust, business cycles, comparative systems and economic development, and business management. Prerequisites for this course include a C or better in ECO 2302 or 2305.

More information about this and other similar courses can be viewed at the following URL: Minor in Applied Political Economy.

Interested students may contact the Free Market Institute with any questions by email at free.market@ttu.edu or by phone at (806) 742-7138. Students may also consult with their academic advisors for more information about this course.