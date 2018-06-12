Becoming a Teacher for English, Math and Science is easier now than it's ever been!

If you are wanting to teach English, Math or Science in junior high or high school, TTU College of Education has revolutionized our degree program in order to directly prepare you for what you need in the classroom! You can major in Multidisciplinary Studies or Sciences and participate in our distinguished TechTeach program. You would finish with multiple teaching certifications and a year of student teaching experience.

By changing your major, your content classes would only reflect what you need for your certification. Basically, you’ll only take the content English, Math or Science classes that you need in order to teach the certification level you desire!

Check out our degree plans on our website (www.educ.ttu.edu) and set up an appointment with an advisor (www.strive.ttu.edu) today to see if it's the right track for you! You can also email techteach@ttu.edu for more information!