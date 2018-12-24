The Gilman Scholarship is for Pell Grant recipient to help them pay for Study Abroad! The Study Abroad Office, Financial Aid Office and National & International Scholarships & Fellowships Office partner up to provide you with the best information on how to write your Gilman essays to WOW the evaluators!

Join us in West Hall 101 to learn more about enhancing your Gilman Essays. Look for us on these dates:

January 31 - 4pm

February 6 - 2pm

February 19 - 11am

February 27 - 4pm





We hope to see you there!