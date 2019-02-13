Studying abroad this Summer or Fall? Do you receive the Pell Grant? Have you applied for the Gilman Scholarship? If you answered yes to any of these questions, come out to one of our last two scholarship workshops. The Study Abroad Office, Financial Aid Office and National & International Scholarships & Fellowships Office partner up to provide you with the best information on how to write your Gilman essays to WOW the evaluators!





Join us in West Hall 101 for one of our last two workshops:

February 19 - 11am

February 27 - 4pm