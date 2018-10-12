Dear Adults,



We are looking for adults, aged 18 years and above and of African descent to participate in a study on tasting of food recipes to determine five recipes that are affordable and culturally acceptable for infants and young children consumption in Malawi (Africa). Each recipe is composed of dried goat meat (as a base) and other dried fruit and vegetables optimized to form nutrient-dense complementary food, that will address micro-and-macronutrient deficiencies. If you like fruits and vegetables in your diet or perhaps goat meat, this is a good opportunity for you to taste new recipes and also choose your favorites recipe. If you experience any form of allergic reactions any time during the study, you should discontinue the study. The study will be conducted at the Sensory Evaluation lab of the Animal and Food Science department in Texas Tech University. You will be duly instructed on how to participate in the study which will take not more than 60 minutes to complete. Your participation is voluntary, and very important to the success of this project! Your responses will be anonymous and will be used for research purposes only. Upon completion of the tasting session, you will be compensated with $20 cash. For more information contact: Rufus Theophilus (806 – 7878 – 929; ruffy.theophilus@ttu.edu)



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University. Posted:

12/7/2018



Originator:

Rufus Theophilus



Email:

ruffy.theophilus@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 12/10/2018



Location:

Animal and Food Science Building



Categories

Research

