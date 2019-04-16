Student Org 101 is right around the corner!

Come join Student Involvement as we host trainings for leaders in student organizations in the basics of running the student organizations. Click HERE to RSVP on TechConnect. Posted:

4/12/2019



Originator:

Alexandra Todd



Email:

alexandra.todd@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/16/2019



Location:

Library TLPDC



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

