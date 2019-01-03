Chapter Alpha Phi of Sigma Delta Pi is now accepting nominations for the Dr. Oberhelman Outstanding Research Award. It will be awarded for the most outstanding peer-reviewed publication of the academic year by a student member or an honorary member of Chapter Alpha Phi who has participated actively in the activities of the Chapter throughout the academic year. The winner will receive a plaque and a $100.00 cash award. Nominations are due March 1, 2019. Information about the award may be found at http://ttusigmadeltapi.wixsite.com/texastechuniversity/scholarship-and-awards .

Questions about the award may be directed to Gayle Jeffers at texastechsigmadeltapi@ttu.edu .
















