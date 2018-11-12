Each year hundreds of thousands of children in North America are entering the legal system. They often testify about the alleged actions of a parent, teacher, babysitter, or neighbor. How much trust should juries place in children’s testimony? If juries believe children who falsely testify that they were abused, innocent people may spend years in jail. If juries do not believe children who accurately report abuse, the perpetrators will go free. How can we know when to believe children’s testimony? What kind of questioning helps children testify accurately? And what kind of questioning biases them to report experiences that never actually occurred? You will learn about the scientific study of child witnesses.