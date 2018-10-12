HISPANIC CITIES focuses on Latino urban cultures in the U.S., Caribbean, Latin America and Spain (mainly Lubbock, Los Angeles, Havana, Mexico City and Madrid). Topics include urban history, the urban as a key component of national identity, global migratory flows, popular culture, memory, citizenship and the politics of cultural resistance. Within this context we will study visual culture, films, music, graffiti, poetry and short stories. We will be joined by guest speakers (historians, authors and musicians) when we discuss our own urban culture of Lubbock.