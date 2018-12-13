The deadline for those with balances above $500 in their Health Care and Limited FSA accounts

Submit claims for products or services received between September 1, 2017 and August 31, 2018.

The deadline for those with a Dependent Care Account to submit claims for service received between September 1, 2017 and November 15, 2018.

For more information, call TexFlex Customer Care toll-free at (844) 884-2364, Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. CT.