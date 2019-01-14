TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Call for Presenters! MLK Day of Celebration

Texas Tech University Student Housing is looking for presenters to fill 50-minute sessions at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019. Interested presenters may apply here: https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/mlkcelebration. Applications close on January 14th, 2019. 

For questions about presenting or about the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration, email Ben Braddock, Residence Life Coordinator for Social Justice Education at ben.braddock@ttu.edu

Full schedule of events listed below:

Time

Description

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

March beginning at United Supermarkets Arena and ending at the Student Union Building

10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

FREE Screening of the film Selma (2014)

12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

FREE Lunch & Keynote Speaker

1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Breakout session #1

2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Breakout session #2

3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Breakout session #3

4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Wrap up

We hope to see you there!
Posted:
12/12/2018

Originator:
Courtney Savage

Email:
courtney.savage@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 1/14/2019

Location:
Student Union Building

