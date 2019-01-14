Texas Tech University Student Housing is looking for presenters to fill 50-minute sessions at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019. Interested presenters may apply here: https://housing.ttu.edu/forms/mlkcelebration. Applications close on January 14th, 2019.

For questions about presenting or about the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration, email Ben Braddock, Residence Life Coordinator for Social Justice Education at ben.braddock@ttu.edu.

Time Description 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. March beginning at United Supermarkets Arena and ending at the Student Union Building 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. FREE Screening of the film Selma (2014) 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. FREE Lunch & Keynote Speaker 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Breakout session #1 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Breakout session #2 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Breakout session #3 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Wrap up

Full schedule of events listed below:

