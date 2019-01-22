Texas Tech University Student Housing is hosting the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration on Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019. Festivities will be taking place throughout the day beginning with a march through campus, followed by a keynote speaker, a screening of the film Selma, and educational breakout sessions in the Student Union Building.

For questions about the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration, email Ben Braddock, Residence Life Coordinator for Social Justice Education at ben.braddock@ttu.edu.

Full schedule of events listed below:





Time Description 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. March beginning at United Supermarkets Arena and ending at the Student Union Building 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. FREE Screening of the film Selma (2014) 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. FREE Refreshments & Keynote Speaker 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Breakout session #1 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Breakout session #2 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Breakout session #3 4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Wrap up

For up to date information pertaining to this event, please check out the website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/housing/mlkCelebration.php

We hope to see you there!