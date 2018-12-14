The Office of K-12 and IDEAL are partnering with Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME) in their annual engineering competition on January 28, 2019 and are need of volunteers. As a volunteer you can sign up for a shift that works with your schedule. Duties may include, assisting with set up, judging, interacting with younger students, and clean up. The competition will be held at the Student Union Building. All volunteers will also need to attend an orientation.

You can register to be a volunteer at https://ttu.campuslabs.com/engage/submitter/form/step/1?Guid=ccb3cf40-bae6-49cb-8b8e-9db67a74f1f3

For more information about TAME visit their website at https://www.tame.org/