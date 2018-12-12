To prepare for a Mediasite upgrade in the spring, the TTU IT Division will perform maintenance on the TTU Mediasite Video Capture and Editing Service on Friday, December 14th, from 3:00 am to 7:00 am. During the maintenance window, all Mediasite services will be unavailable. Should you experience any issues with Mediasite services outside of this window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.